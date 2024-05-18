Opposition MPs criticise appointment of Abbas Byakagaba as police chief

Opposition Members of Parliament have expressed mixed feelings over the appointment of Abbas Byakagaba as the Inspector General of Police, saying his mode of operation will not differ from that of his predecessors, given that he is mandated to take orders from President Museveni. Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, together with Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, assert that Byakagaba should have been deployed as a technical advisor, as he had just retired from the Police Force two weeks ago.