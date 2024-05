Profile of newly appointed police chief Abbas Byakagaba

President Yoweri Museveni, on Friday, appointed the former Director for Counter-Terrorism in the Police, Abbas Byakagaba, as the new Inspector General of Police. Byakagaba replaces former IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, who recently retired from the Police Force. But who is Abbas Byakagaba? We have the profile of the new Inspector General of Police Byakagaba.