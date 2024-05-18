Uganda's Ambassador to Tanzania rallies Ugandan businesses

Uganda's Ambassador to Tanzania, Retired Col. Fred Mwesigye, says trade opportunities for Ugandans through the central corridor have significantly increased. Consequently, he says Ugandans have only themselves to blame for not taking advantage of this opportunity. He adds that previous trade barriers are expeditiously being addressed at the government level. On trade facilitation, he says there are proposals to build a connecting railway line from Benako, Ngala in Tanzania, to Kikagati in Uganda, as well as another road connecting Dar-es-Salaam to the Ugandan border at Mutukula.