UBOS optimistic about census exercise with a day to go

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has announced that the enumeration exercise, which started on the 10th of May, has so far covered 84.7% of all households in the country. According to the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Chris Mukiza, they have recruited more enumerators in districts such as Mityana, Kassanda, and Mubende, where counting started late, to ensure that by the end of Sunday, the exercise is concluded. In the same vein, the Prime Minister or Katikiiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has been enumerated from his home area at Lweza in Makindye Ssabagabo municipality. Mayiga called upon all Ugandans to embrace this census without politicizing the exercise, as this will enhance the provision of service delivery to the public. The exercise, which commenced on the 10th of May, is expected to be concluded on Sunday.