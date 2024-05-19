UPDF captures notorious ADF bomb expert

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo codenamed "Operation Shujaa," have captured a commander of the Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group by the name of Anywari Al Iraq, also known as AA. According to the army, Anywari, an expert in improvised explosive devices or IEDs, is a native of Busia district in Eastern Uganda. During the operation, the army also recovered one sub-machine gun (SMG), 45 rounds of ammunition, 3 walkie-talkies, 1 RPG charger, and an assortment of materials used to make improvised explosive devices.