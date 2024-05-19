Gen. Wilson Mbadi inspects construction of new ship

The State Minister for Trade and Investments General Wilson Mbadi has lauded the progress in improving opportunities for marine transport, particularly in enhancing business across Lake Victoria. According to General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the completion of MV Mpungu, a 1,000 metric ton cargo ferry, which will operate from Port Bell to Mwanza in Tanzania is yet to be commissioned to boost Uganda's trade engagement with neighboring countries. The minister was today inspecting the construction of a 62 billion shillings free zone authority infrastructure at Entebbe International Airport.