Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News DRC army says it stopped attempted coup
  • 2 National 7 family members die as car plunges into river
  • 3 National WATCH: Abed Bwanika attacks Bobi Wine over Mpuuga, Katikkiro Mayiga impasse
  • 4 National Suspected Kajjansi serial killer arrested in Rukiga
  • 5 National Govt extends census exercise by five days