ISER discusses dismissed petition on Lubowa Hospital loan | TALK OF THE NATION

This week, the Constitutional Court dismissed a petition by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) regarding the 1.4 trillion shillings loaned to the Italian investor FINASI-Roko to construct an International Specialised Hospital in Lubowa. In a unanimous judgment written by former IGG Irene Mulyagonja, the five justices ruled that the government didn't need to conduct public consultations before committing itself to extend the said loan, as Parliament's contracts committee adequately represented the interests of the public. We turned to Allana Kembabazi, a Programme Manager at the Initiative for Social Economic Rights (ISER), to hear her thoughts on the court's decision.