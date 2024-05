Traders' meeting with President Museveni ends unresolved

A meeting between traders and President Museveni over the valuation of Value Added Tax has ended with none of the issues they raised being resolved. Instead, the president called for time to study why the traders wanted their VAT threshold revised and also said they should use the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS). Jackson Onyango brings us up to speed on what transpired in Kololo, the venue of their meeting.