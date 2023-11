Taking you back to the memorable Kyabazinga royal wedding

The people of Busoga have been reflecting on what they see as the wedding of the year, in which the Kyabazinga of Busoga was wed to the Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi at Bugembe. The ceremonies started with a widely broadcast wedding ceremony at Christ's Cathedral. This was followed by a glorious reception at the Igenge Palace, that went into the night. We share with you highlights from that reception.