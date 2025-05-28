Electoral Commission distances itself from Kawempe North election chaos

Two days after the High Court nullified the election of Kawempe North MP Elias Nalukoola due to violence and electoral malpractices, the Electoral Commission has distanced itself from the chaos that marred the constituency. Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, instead called on the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, to immediately prosecute what he described as "goons" who destroyed election materials at 14 polling stations.