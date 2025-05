Children’s faith on display at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine pilgrimage

In Matthew 19, Jesus says, "Let the children come to me, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to them." Now, as Lydia Felly Akullu reports, these words are being echoed at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine, where children are joining in the celebrations. Many have walked from as far as Nebbi District, about 525 km away, to reach Namugongo. Let’s hear the stories of these young pilgrims...