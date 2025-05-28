Uganda turns to nuclear energy to boost power security

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa says Uganda is making a bold move toward energy security by looking beyond traditional sources like hydropower. She notes that even with the full utilization of the country’s water, solar, and wind resources, Uganda would still face an energy shortfall. As a solution, nuclear power is now being explored, with the potential to add up to 24,000 megawatts to the national grid. The government has contracted a South Korean firm to begin site evaluations for the proposed Buyende Nuclear Power Plant.