More than a decade on, free sanitary pads promise remains unfulfilled, girls still struggle

More than a decade since the government pledged to provide free sanitary pads to school-going girls, the promise remains unfulfilled. Many girls still struggle to access menstrual hygiene products due to poverty, resulting in missed school days and increased dropout rates. As Uganda joined the rest of the world to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day today, learners raised concerns over the high cost of sanitary towels. They called on the government to invest in programmes that produce reusable sanitary pads and equip students with the skills to make their own.