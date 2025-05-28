UEDCL urges patience as it works to resolve power outages across Uganda

Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) is calling for patience from its customers as it works to resolve persistent blackouts and power outages across the country. Addressing the media 57 days after taking over from Umeme, the company apologized for the ongoing disruptions but assured the public that efforts are underway to stabilize the power supply network. UEDCL says it remains on track to achieve its target of 225,000 new electricity connections by the end of the year.