Kenyan pilgrims honour fallen faithful at Mabira memorial site ahead of Martyrs Day

With Lugazi Diocese set to animate this year's Martyrs Day celebrations, attention turns to one of its key pilgrimage routes—the Jinja-Mabira highway leading to Namugongo. This route attracts many pilgrims from Eastern and Northeastern Uganda, as well as Kenya. Yet beneath its importance lies a tragic history. In 1998, Kenyan pilgrim John Kibe was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle near Mabira Forest, close to Buwola. Since that tragic day, the site has transformed into a memorial stopover for Kenyan pilgrims, who gather every May 31st to celebrate Mass in his remembrance. Our reporter, David Ijjo, revisited this historic site to reflect on the events and the significance of this somber milestone.