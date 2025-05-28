Uganda falls short on climate budget compliance, report reveals

Uganda’s climate commitments remain under question as the country continues to face the harsh impacts of climate change, including frequent floods, droughts, and landslides that threaten lives and livelihoods. Despite pledges under the Paris Agreement and National Development Plan IV, a new Climate Change Budget Compliance Assessment reveals that Uganda is achieving just 53% compliance—falling short of expectations. The report highlights major gaps, particularly the failure of ministries, departments, and agencies to align their budgets with climate goals, seriously undermining national adaptation and mitigation efforts. Ronah Nahabwe reports.