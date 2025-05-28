Analysts say new opposition party could strengthen ruling NRM ahead of 2026 elections

In preparation for the 2026 general elections, analysts say the creation of a new political party at this moment within the Opposition will only serve to strengthen the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. This conclusion follows analysis by political experts into the formation of the Democratic Front Party, led by Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga and a number of MPs in his coalition. We have more in this report...