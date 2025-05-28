Anita Among denies witch-hunt claims in bid for NRM CEC position

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has said her candidature for the Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) has nothing to do with witch-hunting former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Instead, she stated that the position is traditionally reserved for the current sitting Speaker. She made the remarks after being endorsed for the position by a section of Chairpersons from Busoga. However, they are calling on the NRM party to create a new position of Vice Chairperson for Busoga, to be reserved for Kadaga.