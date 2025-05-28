Top athletes to headline 23rd John Akii Bua Memorial Championship

Rising long-distance star Herbert Kibet and 2019 World Championships 800 metres gold medalist Halima Nakaayi are among the local stars who have confirmed their participation in the 23rd John Akii Bua Memorial Championship, set to take place on 7th June at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole. The one-day invitational event will also be used by Uganda Athletics to mark 100 years of the sport in the country. Federation President Dominic Otucet also confirmed that both former and current athletics stars will be honoured.