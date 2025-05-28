Church of Uganda finalizes preparations for Martyrs Day celebrations

Preparations for the Church of Uganda to host this year's Martyrs Day celebrations are nearly complete. The Northern Uganda cluster of the Church of Uganda is leading this important religious event, set to take place at the Anglican Martyrs site in Namugongo, Wakiso District, on Tuesday, 3rd June. The cluster is made up of six dioceses. Each diocese was assigned specific tasks to ensure the success of the event. As Daniel Kibet reports, the bishops of these dioceses are optimistic that they will deliver a memorable celebration on the day.