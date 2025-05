St Noa Girls Zana crowned Women Elite League champions, earn FUFA Women’s Super League promotion

St Noa Girls Zana and Asubo Gafford have gained promotion to next season's FUFA Women’s Super League after finishing first and second respectively in the second-tier Women Elite League. Our reporter, Sharifah Nambi, interacted with the St Noa camp soon after their crowning as Women Elite League champions and now reports.