REMEMBERING JANANI LUWUM: Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu calls for action against torture

The Archbishop of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for investigations into allegations of torture against opposition supporters by security forces. Kaziimba Mugalu says it is courts of law to prescribe punishments for the perceived wrongdoers and not through torture. The Archbishop made the remarks during prayers to commemorate the life of Archbishop Janan Luwum murdered by former President Idi Amin.