Prime Minister Nabbanja expected to launch works

The construction of Nakawuka-Nateete, Kasanje-Mpigi, Nanziga-Maya, Kasanje-Buwaya, Entebbe-Nakiwogo, Nakawuka- Mawugulu Road network that is expected to improve connectivity between Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi districts starts today. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is expected to break the ground for the works.