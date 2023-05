Police arrest killer cop in Busia municipality

The Police are holding constable Ivan Wabwire who shot and killed Indian businessman Uttam Bhandari on Friday. Wabwire was apprehended in Busia municipality where he had gone into hiding after killing Bhandari. Since his arrest, Wabwire has since been returned to Kampala and is now being held at Central Police Station, where police will draw up charges against him, following the conclusion of investigations into his matter.