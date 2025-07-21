NRM Commission acknowledges primaries concerns

The Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, has acknowledged concerns raised by party members who lost in the NRM primaries and are petitioning the party's electoral body. Over the weekend, the NRM National Chairman, President Yoweri Museveni, assured aggrieved party members that the irregularities exhibited during the primaries will be investigated, and the culprits behind the electoral violence and manipulation of the results will be apprehended. Tanga Odoi said he is proud of the primaries they conducted despite the concerns raised by the participants, assuring them that the NRM legal team is ready to handle their grievances—provided they follow the set guidelines.