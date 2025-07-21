Transition politics and the military in Uganda | MorningAtNTV

In many African countries, military intervention through coups has been the primary mechanism for elite circulation and political change, especially in the decades following independence, with over half of African governments having a military origin before the 1980s. The first generation of military leaders in Africa, particularly from the 1960s, could arguably be described as pan-Africanists, given their commitment to reversing the misfortunes that characterized most post-colonial African societies. Uganda, as one of the countries with one of the longest-serving presidents, raises the question: Does this still apply, or is it a curtain held to hide the real condition? We discuss military and political transitions in Uganda and Africa at large with me, Enoch Barata — lawyer, NRM; Francis Babu — political analyst; and Andrew Karamagi — policy analyst.