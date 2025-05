Minister Ecweru says troubled Mityana-Mubende road to be fixed soon

Works State Minister Musa Ecweru has assured motorists that rehabilitation of the Mityana-Mubende road will resume now that the government has secured the necessary funding. Ecweru explained that works stalled due to financial constraints. He was speaking in Kamwenge while commissioning the tarmacking of the Kihuura–Kahunge road.