Kilimanjaro telecom unveils regional internet plans

Tanzania’s Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technology, Hon. Jerry William Silaa, visited internet and fiber infrastructure firm Kilimanjaro Telecom in Kampala today, as part of regional efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure. The minister told the media that the visit was aimed at expanding the exportation of broadband services in Uganda and the region. At an event where a data centre was launched, the Chief Executive Officer of Kilimanjaro Telecom Uganda noted that the partnership with Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation is part of a strategy to reduce the ever-growing cost of internet access. The network plans to extend connectivity across Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the broader Sub-Saharan region.