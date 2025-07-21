Kilembe Golf open returns this weekend

After failing to take place last year, the Kilembe Golf Open returns this weekend at the 73-par Kilembe Mines Golf Course. The longest and one of the most prestigious golf courses in Africa, the golf course has faced numerous challenges since the last days of its glory in the 1980s. This year's open is under the theme "Golf in the Wild," a celebration of the Queen Elizabeth wildlife in the district. Golfers will be decked out in safari attire for the event that will run from Friday, the 26th to Sunday the 28th of this month.