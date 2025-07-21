Corruption cited as the main threat to fiscal discipline

The struggle to root out entrenched corruption continues to hold back development and derail efforts to improve citizens’ quality of life. According to findings by the Inspector General of Government, Uganda is estimated to lose about UGX10 trillion annually to corruption, equivalent to 44% of total revenue, highlighting the urgent need to use resources effectively and improve transparency. Some civil society groups that spoke to NTVBusiness on this state of affairs, said, growing corruption in the country continues to undermine the realization of intended dividends from debt-financed public investments, with up to 60% of corruption being procurement-related, draining funds meant for social services.