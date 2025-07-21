Incumbent MPs blame their loss on being detached from voters

Politicians have blamed the high level of losses among NRM incumbents on their failure to stay in touch with the electorate. However, they admit that in some instances, it is almost inevitable to be voted out, given the little time at the disposal of their opponents, who spend time persuading the electorate. In Busoga, the loss of the incumbents is being associated with deep polarisation among the electorate, as seen in the intense fight for the 2nd National Vice Chairperson of the NRM.