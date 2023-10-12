Mall owner on the spot over blocking drainage channel

Stanislas Isiagi, the developer of Forest Mall Lugogo in Nakawa Division has pleaded with Parliament to allow him to demolish a structure he built to remodel a storm water drainage channel. Isiagi told MPs on the Physical Infrastructure Committee that he had injected 2 billion shillings in remodeling the channel.Concerns were sparked recently when a section of Jinja Road at Nakawa was for the first time flooded and the cause was presumed to be the ongoing development on the water channel.