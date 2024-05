Landslide claims four lives in Bunyangabu district

Four people are dead following a landslide that hit Bunyangabu district last evening. However, several others were injured. This follows heavy rains that pounded the area for over four hours overnight. The most affected areas included Buruma village in the Katebwa sub-county in the Bunyangabu district. The police identified the deceased as two adults and two juveniles.