KYABAZINGA WEDDING PREPS:Wanyange Girls Ss Join In Cleaning Exercise

Preparations for the royal wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom are in high gear. This follows the formal unveiling of the Kyabazinga's betrothal to Jovia Mutesi, who will on November 18th take over the title of Inhebantu of Busoga Bugembe cathedral in Bugembe. This morning, students from Wanyange Girls SS moved out to clear the bush around the main road leading up to the Palace at Igenge.