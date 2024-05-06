Kampala traders set to meet President Museveni

Traders in Kampala have indicated that they plan to close their businesses on Tuesday to attend the much-awaited meeting with President Museveni to iron out a dispute over the assessment of Value Added Tax. According to the President of the Federation of Uganda Traders Association, John Kabanda, there is mobilization for the planned closure so more traders can appear for the meeting. Kabanda says he fears that the failure by the traders to show up for the meeting in Kololo could lead opportunists to take advantage of the situation.