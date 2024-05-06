Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National MPs moot plan for special disaster budget
  • 2 National Census to capture clans records for the first time
  • 3 National Chinese national arrested over illegal sale of army uniforms
  • 4 National Former Bukwo chairman aggravated defilement case set for trial
  • 5 National Prof Mpezamihigo moves from KIU to Equator varsity as VC