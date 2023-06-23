Kabale road crash involving bus, saloon car kills 3 travellers

Three people are dead after a Kenyan registered bus traveling from Kigali to Kampala crashed into a car heading to Rwanda, at Kitumba, 4km from Kabale town. The 3 deceased were traveling in a Rwandan-registered Toyota car, which was destroyed. According to Kabale traffic officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Yahaya Baguma, the accident happened last night at around 10:00pm, when the two vehicles failed to negotiate a corner. One passenger who was injured in the crash is receiving care at Kabale Regional referral hospital. No one in the Simba Coach was injured.