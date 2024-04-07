Kabaka Birthday Run: Gov’t tasked to spend more to uplift health sector

The government has been tasked with leading the improvement of health systems in the country through timely and adequate remuneration of health workers, as well as improving their working conditions. This call came during the 11th edition of the Kabaka’s Birthday, held at his palace in Bulange Mengo. The run was organized to raise funds to support the initiative to end the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2030. In the Kabaka's absence, his sister, Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga, was the chief runner, accompanied by other dignitaries.