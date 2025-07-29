Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Non-Communicable Diseases leading cause of illness as Uganda faces specialist shortage
  • 2 National Senior four student stabbed to death in school fight
  • 3 National Museveni’s first UPM supporter, Othondhe, dies at 94
  • 4 National Why Masaka’s maternity, child complex has delayed to open
  • 5 National Church elevates St Kizito’s pilgrimage site to shrine parish