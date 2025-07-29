US Ambassador to Uganda hails effort to train leaders

The US Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, says his country is committed to assisting Uganda's efforts to improve leadership and management in the public and private sectors. Popp, who was speaking at the Franklin Institute of Leadership and Public Management in Nsambya, Kampala, says as the world progresses in sectors like digital transformation and artificial intelligence, those in charge of sectors like health, education,n and technology must have adequate leadership skills.