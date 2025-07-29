UHRC officials engage leaders in West Nile region

Officials of the Uganda Human Rights Commission are currently engaging security officers in West Nile to build their capacities on observation of Human rights. Among those being trained are Prison warders and officers and this is under the JLOS programme. The Justice, Law and Order Sector in Uganda, through the Justice and Reconciliation Project, is actively engaged in developing and implementing a framework for accountability and reconciliation in Northern Uganda, specifically in the Acholi and West Nile sub-regions