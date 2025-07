DP party to ring-fence incumbent members of parliament

The Democratic Party has given a waiver to the sitting party Members of Parliament, safeguarding them from facing competition for the party flag. The DP Secretary General, Gerald Siranda, says that the party members who have crossed to other political parties will, however, face stiff competition from DP. Siranda says the party previously provided a similar waiver to several party members who have since crossed to other political parties.