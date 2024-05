Internal dispute impacts NUP registration in Masaka

Internal bickering within the National Unity Platform in the Masaka sub-region has affected the party's plans to carry out an ongoing member registration campaign in the region. A faction of the NUP loyal to Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja declined to provide registration materials to some registrars loyal to former Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga. However, those committed to Mpuuga say they are determined to be registered.