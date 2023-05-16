Health Ministry notes importance of rural support staff

The Ministry of Health is working towards formalizing community health workers into the sector for their contribution to improving health seeking behaviors. The ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine says they value their role in health prevention but can only support them with supplies. Dr. Atwine was officiating at the 15th anniversary for Living Goods, a non-governmental organisation that has been supporting community health workers in Uganda since 2004.