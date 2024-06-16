Entebbe airport officials pass accident drill

Entebbe International Airport has passed a simulation exercise to test its readiness to combat any aircraft accident at the facility. In this exercise, the officials were asked to respond to an aircraft carrying passengers catching fire upon landing. The officials were tasked to respond to save people and keep the situation calm. According to Emmanuel Barungi, the Manager of Entebbe Airport, the exercise revealed that ambulance response times on certain days are an area of focus for airport preparedness.