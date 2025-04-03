EC chairperson proposes mandatory voting

The Electoral Commission is pushing for a law that would compel Ugandans to vote. According to EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, mandatory voting would prevent the waste of taxpayer money spent on polling materials that often go unused due to voter apathy. With over 20 million registered voters, concerns remain that many may not turn up for the elections. This was revealed during an interaction with Parliament’s Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, which is reviewing the EC’s 2025/2026 budget estimates.