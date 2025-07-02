Standard Chartered Uganda pledges support for $500B economy goal

The Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, Sanjay Rughani, says the bank is committed to supporting Uganda’s ambition of becoming a $500 billion economy by 2040. He says the bank will help mobilize global capital, fund key sectors, and scale up infrastructure investment, particularly in agro-industrialisation, tourism, manufacturing, and technology, in line with the country’s development plan. Speaking at the launch of a new sales campaign named 'Jaguza ne Standard Chartered,' Rughani also addressed reports of a retail exit, insisting the bank is here to stay and that interest from major players signals confidence in its local business. Racheal Nabisubi reports.