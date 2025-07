Kampala University wins Taifa International Woodball Championship

Kampala University's woodball team has returned home with the Taifa International Woodball Championship title after emerging as overall winners of the event held in the Kenyan town of Thika. The Gaba-based university team, which competed with 12 other clubs from across Africa, won seven out of the 12 gold medals contested in the championship, which was staged for the fifth time.