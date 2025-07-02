Uganda to defend title at KCB East Africa Golf Tour grand finale

Uganda is set to defend its title at this year’s KCB East Africa Golf Tour Grand Finale, scheduled to tee off later this year in Nairobi, Kenya. This follows the successful conclusion of the Uganda leg of the tour, where Team On The Money emerged on top. Enoch Nuwagaba and Florence Namara claimed the overall winner prizes in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. KCB Uganda Executive Director Agnes Namyalo Mayanja has confirmed Uganda’s commitment to defending the regional golf crown.