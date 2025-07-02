Uganda re rolls out USSD verification for COMESA yellow card

In a move to combat counterfeit insurance and drive up regional motor insurance uptake, Uganda Reinsurance Company, in collaboration with COMESA, has rolled out a USSD-based verification system for the COMESA Yellow Card. The digital platform allows motorists to instantly verify insurance details, strengthening enforcement at border points and enhancing road safety compliance. The Insurance Regulatory Authority expects the initiative to improve trust in the system and boost insurance premiums, which reached $17.32 million by the close of 2023. Ronah Nahabwe has the details.