EAC, AFDB launch $1M grant to boost sustainable industrialization

Efforts to implement sustainable industrialization in East Africa are gaining new momentum. The East African Business Council and the African Development Bank have signed a landmark $1 million grant agreement aimed at strengthening manufacturing value chains and accelerating regional economic integration. The initiative, anchored in the EAC's Industrialization Policy 2012–2032, targets key sectors including edible oil, textiles, and leather, to increase the region’s manufacturing share of GDP to 25% by 2032. With over 1,500 industries, including SMEs, expected to benefit, the program emphasizes environmental, social, and governance principles alongside gender inclusion. Malcolm Musiime reports.