Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Jinja Children’s Hospital receives support amidst calls for intervention
  • 2 National Jinja Police raise alarm over rising boda boda-related rapes targeting female passengers
  • 3 National Minister Anite urges foreign investors to reinvest profits in Uganda
  • 4 National Minister urges religious leaders to promote wealth creation for poverty eradication
  • 5 National Luwero factory generates 10MW of power from sugar waste