Dr. Kizza Besigye: Friends, contemporaries reflect on his legacy

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a veteran politician who has given the current regime a run for its money, has been described as a focused, unrelenting, and steadfast opposition figurehead. He is also known for his kindness, despite the tough demeanor he maintains when confronted by security operatives. The former bush medical assistant to President Museveni became a total orphan while still in primary school. Those NTV spoke to also described him as someone who does not mix family and politics.